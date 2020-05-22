Slavia-Mozyr
    -
    17:00
    22.05.20
    Gorodeya
      Vysshaya Liga • 10. Spieltag
      Kalender/Ergebnisse
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Slavia-Mozyr - Gorodeya
      Vysshaya Liga - 22 Mai 2020

      Vysshaya Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Slavia-Mozyr und Gorodeya im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 22 Mai 2020 um 17:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Slavia-Mozyr und Gorodeya?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Slavia-Mozyr und Gorodeya. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event