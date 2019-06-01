Exakt 40 Bergwertungen gibt es beim Giro 2019, verteilt auf die drei Wochen von Bologna nach Verona. Schon am ersten Tag im Zeitfahren gibt es Bergpunkte zu gewinnen und auch zum Abschluss werden nochmals im Kampf gegen die Uhr Zähler für diese Sonderwertung vergeben.
Der "Höhepunkt" dieses Giro, die Cima Coppi, sollte 2019 auf der 16. Etappe befahren erden - doch der Schnee verhindert die Passage am Gavia-Pass.
Die Etappen, Anstiege und Bergwertungen des Giro d’Italia 2019
1. Etappe, Samstag, 11. Mai:
Bologna -Bologna (San Luca), 8km Einzelzeitfahren / Bergankunft
- Km 5,9: San Luca (274m, 2.1km bei 9,7%) - 3. Kat.
2. Etappe, Sonntag, 12. Mai:
Bologna - Fucecchio, 205km
- Km 151,8: Montalbano (Il castro) (424m, 5,8 km bei 6,8%) - 3. Kat.
- Km 167,4: San Baronto (340m, 11,3km bei 2,4%) - 4. Kat.
3. Etappe, Montag, 13. Mai:
Vinco - Orbetello, 220km
- Km 178,5: Poggio l'Apparita (202m, 3,8km bei 4,9%) - 4. Kat.
4. Etappe, Dienstag, 14. Mai:
Orbetello - Frascati, 235km
- Km 24,8: Manciano (389m, 8km bei 3,7%) - 4. Kat.
5. Etappe, Mittwoch, 15. Mai:
Frascati - Terracina, 140km
- Km 83,3: Sezze (248m, 3,9km bei 5,2%) - 4. Kat.
6. Etappe, Donnerstag, 16. Mai:
Cassino - San Giovanni Rotondo, 238km
- Km 205,1: Coppa Casarinelle (678m, 15km bei 4,4%) - 2. Kat.
7. Etappe, Freitag, 17. Mai:
Vasto - L’Aquila, 185km
- Km 129,9: Le Svolte di Popoli (746m, 8,9km bei 5,6%) - 2. Kat.
8. Etappe, Samstag, 18. Mai:
Tortoreto Lido - Pesaro, 239km
- Km 159,4: Monte della Montera(418m, 9,1km bei 3,9%) - 3. Kat.
- Km 197,7: Monteluro (222m, 6km bei 3%) - 4. Kat.
- Km 212,7: Gabicce Monte (120m, 2,2km bei 5,1%) - 4. Kat.
9. Etappe, Sonntag, 19. Mai:
Riccione - San Marino (RSM), 34,8km Einzelzeitfahren / Bergankunft
- Km 22,6: San Marino (648m, 12,2km bei 4,5%) - 2. Kat.
Montag, 20. Mai, 1. Ruhetag
10. Etappe, Dienstag, 21. Mai:
Ravenna - Modena, 145km
Keine Bergwertung
11. Etappe, Mittwoch, 22. Mai:
Carpi - Novi Ligure, 221km
Keine Bergwertung
12. Etappe, Donnerstag, 23. Mai:
Cuneo - Pinerolo, 158km
- Km 117,1: Montoso (1248m, 8,8km bei 9,5%) - 1. Kat.
13. Etappe, Freitag, 24. Mai:
Pinerolo - Ceresole Reale (Lago Serru), 196km - Bergankunft
- Km 39,5: Colle del Lys (1311m, 14,9km bei 6,4%) - 1. Kat.
- Km 124,9: Pian del Lupo (1405m, 9,4km bei 8,7%) - 2. Kat.
- Km 175.7: Cerresole Realo (Lago Serrù) (2247m, 20,3km bei 5,9%) - 1. Kat.
14. Etappe, Samstag, 25. Mai:
Saint-Vincent - Courmayeur (Skyway Monte Bianco), 131km - Bergankunft
- Km 7,1: Verraye (1107m, 6,7km bei 8,0%) - 2. Kat.
- Km 37,7: Verrogne (1582m, 13,8km bei 7,1%) - 1. Kat.
- Km 67,7: Truc D'arbe (1256m, 8,2km bei 7%) - 2. Kat.
- Km 95,6: Colle San Carlo (1951m, 10,5km bei 9,8%) - 1. Kat.
- Km 123: Courmayeur (1293m, 8,0km bei 3,2%) - 3. Kat.
15. Etappe, Sonntag, 26. Mai:
Ivrea - Como, 232km
- Km 165,1: Madonna del Ghisallo (754m, 8,6km bei 5,6%) - 2. Kat.
- Km 180: Colma di Sormano (1124m, 9,8km bei 6,6%) - 2. Kat.
- Km 219,1: Civiglio (613m, 4,2km bei 9,6%) - 3. Kat.
Montag, 27. Mai, 2. Ruhetag
16. Etappe, Dienstag, 28. Mai:
Lovere - Ponte di Legno, 194km - Bergankunft
- Km 86,9: Cevo (1054m) - 3. Kat.
- Km 128,2: Aprica (1173m) - 3. Kat.
- Km 166: Passo del Mortirolo (1854m, 11,9km bei 10,9%) - 1. Kat.
17. Etappe, Mittwoch, 29. Mai:
Commezzadura (Val di Sole) - Anterselva / Antholz, 181km - Bergankunft
- Km 110,6: Elvas (824m, 3,4km bei 7,8%) - 4. Kat.
- Km 128,7: Terento/Terenten (1244m, 6,6km bei 7,6%) - 3. Kat.
- Km 175,5: Anterselva/Antholz (1635m, 5,5km bei 6,9%) - 3. Kat.
18. Etappe, Donnerstag, 30. Mai:
Valdaora /Olang - Santa Maria di Sala, 222km
- Km 111,4: Pieve di Alpago (691m, 6,7km bei 4,5%) - 4. Kat.
19. Etappe, Freitag, 31. Mai:
Treviso - San Martino di Castrozza, 151km - Bergankunft
- Km 60,3: Passo di San Boldo (701m, 6,3km bei 6,8%) - 3. Kat.
- Km 109,1: Lamon (594m, 7,4km bei 3,7%) - 4. Kat.
- Km 137,4: San Martino di Castrozza (1478m, 13,6km bei 5,8%) - 2. Kat.
20. Etappe, Samstag, 1. Juni:
Feltre - Croce D’Aune - Monte Avena, 194km - Bergankunft
- Km 8,5: Cima Campo (1425m, 18,7km bei 5,9%) - 2. Kat.
- Km 59,1: Passo Manghen (2047m, 18,9km bei 7,6%) - 1. Kat.
- Km 112,5: Passo Rolle (1980m, 20,6km bei 4,7%) - 2. Kat.
- Km 172,3: Croce d'Aune (1015m, 11,1km bei 5,5%) - 2. Kat.
- Km 187,1: Croce d'Aune - Monte Avena (1225m, 6,9km bei 7,3%) - 1. Kat.
21. Etappe, Sonntag, 2. Juni:
Verona - Verona, 17km Einzelzeitfahren
- Km 5: Torricelle (277m, 4,5km bei 4,6%) - 4. Kat.