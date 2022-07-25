B. Nakashima gegen J. Thompson | Atlanta
Einzel Männer | Runde 1 | 25.07.2022 | Stadium Court
Geplant
B. Nakashima (8)
B. Nakashima (8)
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
Beginn: 17:00
Brandon Nakashima - Jordan Thompson

Übersicht

Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
USA
USA
  • ATP Ranking49
  • ATP Punkte954
  • Alter20
  • Größe-
  • Gewicht-
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australien
Australien
  • ATP Ranking95
  • ATP Punkte590
  • Alter28
  • Größe1.83m
  • Gewicht73kg

Statistiken

Direkter Vergleich / Letzte fünf Spiele
Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
USA
USA
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australien
Australien
2

Siege

3 Spiele

1

Siege

Letzte Spiele

B. Nakashima

J. Thompson

Tabelle

SpielerPkt
1
D. Medvedev
7775
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
S. Tsitsipas
5045
5
C. Ruud
4890

