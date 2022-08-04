M. Kecmanovic gegen J. Thompson | Los Cabos
Einzel Männer | Runde 2 | 04.08.2022 | Court 1
Geplant
M. Kecmanovic (4)
M. Kecmanovic (4)
J. Thompson
J. Thompson
04/08
Werbung
Ad

Miomir Kecmanovic - Jordan Thompson

Übersicht

Miomir-Kecmanovic-headshot
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbien
Serbien
  • ATP Ranking38
  • ATP Punkte1130
  • Alter22
  • Größe1.83m
  • Gewicht-
Jordan-Thompson-headshot
JordanThompson
Australien
Australien
  • ATP Ranking114
  • ATP Punkte479
  • Alter28
  • Größe1.83m
  • Gewicht73kg

Statistiken

Letzte Spiele

M. Kecmanovic

J. Thompson

Weitere Spiele

D. Medvedev (1)
D. Medvedev (1)
R. Hijikata
R. Hijikata
04/08
F. Bagnis
F. Bagnis
R. Berankis
R. Berankis
04/08
M. Purcell
M. Purcell
B. Nakashima (6)
B. Nakashima (6)
04/08
J. Kubler
J. Kubler
R. Albot
R. Albot
04/08
Werbung
Ad

Tabelle

SpielerPkt
1
D. Medvedev
7625
2
A. Zverev
6850
3
R. Nadal
6165
4
C. Alcaraz
5035
5
S. Tsitsipas
5000

LIVE TENNISSPIEL: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Jordan Thompson

ATP Los Cabos - 4. August 2022

Erleben Sie das ATP Los Cabos Tennisspiel zwischen Miomir Kecmanovic und Jordan Thompson live bei Eurosport.

Das Spiel beginnt am 4. August 2022 um 02:00. Finden Sie aktuelle ATP Los Cabos Ergebnisse und Highlights der Spiele in unserer Tennis-Berichterstattung mit News, Interviews, Experten-Analysen und Videos.

Ob Wimbledon oder die US Open: Verpassen Sie kein Turnier auf der Tennis-Tour in dieser Saison. Am Ball bleiben mit Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu und allen anderen Topspielerinnen.

Erleben Sie Ihre Lieblingsspieler im direkten Duell. Machen Sie Eurosport zu Ihrer Nummer eins Website im Sport für Tennis, Fußball, Radsport, Motorsport, Snooker und vieles mehr.