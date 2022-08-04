M. Kecmanovic gegen J. Thompson | Los Cabos
Einzel Männer | Runde 2 | 04.08.2022 | Court 1
Geplant
M. Kecmanovic (4)
J. Thompson
04/08
Werbung
Ad
Miomir Kecmanovic - Jordan Thompson
Übersicht
MiomirKecmanovic
Serbien
- ATP Ranking38
- ATP Punkte1130
- Alter22
- Größe1.83m
- Gewicht-
JordanThompson
Australien
- ATP Ranking114
- ATP Punkte479
- Alter28
- Größe1.83m
- Gewicht73kg
Statistiken
Letzte Spiele
M. Kecmanovic
J. Thompson
Weitere Spiele
Werbung
Ad
Tabelle
|Spieler
|Pkt
|1
|7625
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5035
|5
|5000