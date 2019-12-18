Maccabi Rishon LeZion
-
18:30
18.12.19
Ratiopharm Ulm
Eurocup • Gruppe A
Kalender/Ergebnisse
Spielbeginn

LIVE
Maccabi Rishon LeZion - Ratiopharm Ulm
Eurocup - 18 Dezember 2019

Eurocup - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen Maccabi Rishon LeZion und Ratiopharm Ulm im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 18 Dezember 2019 um 18:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Maccabi Rishon LeZion und Ratiopharm Ulm?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Maccabi Rishon LeZion und Ratiopharm Ulm. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Entfernen

Keine Kommentare für dieses Event

0 Kommentar