Valencia Basket Club
21:00
31.01.20
Pabellón Fuente de San Luis
Panathinaikos OPAP
Euroleague • 22. Spieltag
Valencia - Panathinaikos OPAP
Euroleague - 31 Januar 2020

Euroleague - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen Valencia Basket Club und Panathinaikos OPAP im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 31 Januar 2020 um 21:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Valencia Basket Club und Panathinaikos OPAP?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Valencia Basket Club und Panathinaikos OPAP. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

    
