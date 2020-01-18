Ottawa Senators
    -
    22:00
    18.01.20
    Canadian Tire Centre
    Calgary Flames
      NHL • Regulär
      Kalender/Ergebnisse
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Ottawa Senators - Calgary Flames
      NHL - 18 Januar 2020

      NHL - Erleben Sie das Eishockey-Spiel zwischen Ottawa Senators und Calgary Flames im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 18 Januar 2020 um 22:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Ottawa Senators und Calgary Flames?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Ottawa Senators und Calgary Flames. Mehr Eishockey - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event