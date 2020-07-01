Nottingham Forest
    -
    19:00
    01.07.20
    City Ground
    Bristol City
      Championship • 40. Spieltag
      K.o.-Runde
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Nottingham - Bristol City
      Championship - 1 Juli 2020

      Championship - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Nottingham Forest und Bristol City im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 1 Juli 2020 um 19:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Nottingham Forest und Bristol City?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Nottingham Forest und Bristol City. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event