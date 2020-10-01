Junior
    -
    02:30
    01.10.20
    Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez
    Barcelona SC
      Copa Libertadores • Gruppe A
      Gruppenphase
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Junior - Barcelona SC
      Copa Libertadores - 1 Oktober 2020

      Copa Libertadores - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Junior und Barcelona SC im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 1 Oktober 2020 um 02:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Junior und Barcelona SC?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Junior und Barcelona SC. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
