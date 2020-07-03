Atlético Madrid
    -
    22:00
    03.07.20
    Wanda Metropolitano
    RCD Mallorca
      La Liga • 34. Spieltag
      Atletico Madrid - Mallorca
      La Liga - 3 Juli 2020

      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Atlético Madrid und RCD Mallorca im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 3 Juli 2020 um 22:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Atlético Madrid und RCD Mallorca?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Atlético Madrid und RCD Mallorca. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
