Real Valladolid
    -
    19:30
    04.07.20
    Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla
    Deportivo Alavés
      La Liga • 34. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Valladolid - Alaves
      La Liga - 4 Juli 2020

      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Real Valladolid und Deportivo Alavés im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 4 Juli 2020 um 19:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Real Valladolid und Deportivo Alavés?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Real Valladolid und Deportivo Alavés. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event