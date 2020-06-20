Atlético Madrid
    22:00
    20.06.20
    Wanda Metropolitano
    Real Valladolid
      La Liga • 30. Spieltag
      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Atlético Madrid und Real Valladolid im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 20 Juni 2020 um 22:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Atlético Madrid und Real Valladolid?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Atlético Madrid und Real Valladolid. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
