FC Barcelona
    22:00
    16.06.20
    Camp Nou
    CD Leganés
      La Liga • 29. Spieltag
      FC Barcelona - Leganes
      La Liga - 16 Juni 2020

      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen FC Barcelona und CD Leganés im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 16 Juni 2020 um 22:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen FC Barcelona und CD Leganés?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu FC Barcelona und CD Leganés. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
