Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Celta de Vigo - FC Barcelona
La Liga - 27 Juni 2020
La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen RC Celta und FC Barcelona im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 27 Juni 2020 um 17:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen RC Celta und FC Barcelona?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu RC Celta und FC Barcelona. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event