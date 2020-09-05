SV 19 Straelen
    -
    14:00
    05.09.20
    Fortuna Düsseldorf II
      Regionalliga West • 1. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      SV 19 Straelen - Fortuna Düsseldorf II
      Regionalliga West - 5 September 2020

      Regionalliga West - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen SV 19 Straelen und Fortuna Düsseldorf II im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 5 September 2020 um 14:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen SV 19 Straelen und Fortuna Düsseldorf II?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu SV 19 Straelen und Fortuna Düsseldorf II. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event