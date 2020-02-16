Galatasaray Istanbul
    -
    17:00
    16.02.20
    Türk Telekom Stadyumu
    Yeni Malatyaspor
      Süper Lig • 22. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Galatasaray - Yeni Malatyaspor
      Süper Lig - 16 Februar 2020

      Süper Lig - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Galatasaray Istanbul und Yeni Malatyaspor im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 16 Februar 2020 um 17:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Galatasaray Istanbul und Yeni Malatyaspor?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Galatasaray Istanbul und Yeni Malatyaspor. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event