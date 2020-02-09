Irland (F)
-
14:00
09.02.20
Energia Park
Wales (F)
Versuche
Erhöhung
Elfmeter
Drop-Kicks
Versuche
Erhöhung
Elfmeter
Drop-Kicks
Versuche
Erhöhung
Elfmeter
Drop-Kicks
Women's Six Nations Championship • 2. Spieltag
Irland (F) - Wales (F)
Women's Six Nations Championship - 9 Februar 2020

Women's Six Nations Championship - Erleben Sie das Rugby-Spiel zwischen Irland (F) und Wales (F) im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 9 Februar 2020 um 14:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Irland (F) und Wales (F)?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Irland (F) und Wales (F). Mehr Rugby - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

    
