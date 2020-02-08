Boston Celtics
-
01:30
08.02.20
TD Garden
Atlanta Hawks
NBA • Regulär
Boston Celtics - Atlanta Hawks
NBA - 8 Februar 2020

NBA - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen Boston Celtics und Atlanta Hawks im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 8 Februar 2020 um 01:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Boston Celtics und Atlanta Hawks?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Boston Celtics und Atlanta Hawks. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

    
