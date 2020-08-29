Toronto Raptors
29.08.20
ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Boston Celtics
NBA • 2. Runde
Toronto Raptors - Boston Celtics
NBA - 29 August 2020

NBA - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen Toronto Raptors und Boston Celtics im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 29 August 2020 um 06:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Toronto Raptors und Boston Celtics?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Toronto Raptors und Boston Celtics. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

    
