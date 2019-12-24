Nashville Predators
    -
    02:00
    24.12.19
    Bridgestone Arena
    Arizona Coyotes
      NHL • Regulär
      Kalender/Ergebnisse
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Nashville Predators - Arizona Coyotes
      NHL - 24 Dezember 2019

      NHL - Erleben Sie das Eishockey-Spiel zwischen Nashville Predators und Arizona Coyotes im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 24 Dezember 2019 um 02:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Nashville Predators und Arizona Coyotes?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Nashville Predators und Arizona Coyotes. Mehr Eishockey - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event

      0 Kommentar