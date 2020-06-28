VfB Stuttgart
    -
    15:30
    28.06.20
    Mercedes-Benz Arena
    SV Darmstadt 98
      2. Bundesliga • 34. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      VfB Stuttgart - Darmstadt 98
      2. Bundesliga - 28 Juni 2020

      2. Bundesliga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen VfB Stuttgart und SV Darmstadt 98 im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 28 Juni 2020 um 15:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen VfB Stuttgart und SV Darmstadt 98?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu VfB Stuttgart und SV Darmstadt 98. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event