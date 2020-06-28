Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
VfB Stuttgart - Darmstadt 98
2. Bundesliga - 28 Juni 2020
2. Bundesliga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen VfB Stuttgart und SV Darmstadt 98 im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 28 Juni 2020 um 15:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen VfB Stuttgart und SV Darmstadt 98?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu VfB Stuttgart und SV Darmstadt 98. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event