CF Intercity
    17.12.19
    Martinez Valero
    Athletic Club
    Copa del Rey • 1. Runde
    K.o.-Runde
    • 2. Halbzeit
    • Athletic Club
    • Kodro (P)
      86'
    • Carrasco Rodriguez
      84'
    • LarrazabalKodro
      83'
    • PardoHadzic
      72'
    • VillalibreWilliams
      68'
    • GarcíaSancet
      68'
    • HerreraCandela
      66'
    • Beñat
      52'
    • 1. Halbzeit
    • Athletic Club
    • PeñaPardo
      5'
    • Gómez
      1'
    Spielbeginn

    CF Intercity - Athletic Bilbao
    Copa del Rey - 17 Dezember 2019

    Copa del Rey - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen CF Intercity und Athletic Club im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 17 Dezember 2019 um 21:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
    Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

    Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen CF Intercity und Athletic Club?
    Umfangreiche Informationen zu CF Intercity und Athletic Club. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

        
