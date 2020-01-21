Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Saragossa - Mallorca
Copa del Rey - 21 Januar 2020
Copa del Rey - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Real Saragossa und RCD Mallorca im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 21 Januar 2020 um 19:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Real Saragossa und RCD Mallorca?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Real Saragossa und RCD Mallorca. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event