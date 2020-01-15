Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
AC Mailand - SPAL
Coppa Italia - 15 Januar 2020
Coppa Italia - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen AC Mailand und SPAL im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 15 Januar 2020 um 18:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen AC Mailand und SPAL?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu AC Mailand und SPAL. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event