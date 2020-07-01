Betis Sevilla
    -
    22:00
    01.07.20
    Estadio Benito Villamarin
    FC Villarreal
      La Liga • 33. Spieltag
      Spielbeginn

      Sevilla - Villarreal
      La Liga - 1 Juli 2020

      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Betis Sevilla und FC Villarreal im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 1 Juli 2020 um 22:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Betis Sevilla und FC Villarreal?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Betis Sevilla und FC Villarreal. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
