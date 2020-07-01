Deportivo Alavés
    19:30
    01.07.20
    Mendizorroza
    Granada CF
      La Liga • 33. Spieltag
      Alaves - Granada
      La Liga - 1 Juli 2020

      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Deportivo Alavés und Granada CF im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 1 Juli 2020 um 19:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Deportivo Alavés und Granada CF?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Deportivo Alavés und Granada CF. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
