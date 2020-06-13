CD Leganés
    -
    19:30
    13.06.20
    Estadio Municipal de Butarque
    Real Valladolid
      La Liga • 28. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Leganes - Valladolid
      La Liga - 13 Juni 2020

      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen CD Leganés und Real Valladolid im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 13 Juni 2020 um 19:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen CD Leganés und Real Valladolid?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu CD Leganés und Real Valladolid. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event