Real Valladolid
    -
    22:00
    01.07.20
    Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla
    UD Levante
      La Liga • 33. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Valladolid - Levante
      La Liga - 1 Juli 2020

      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Real Valladolid und UD Levante im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 1 Juli 2020 um 22:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Real Valladolid und UD Levante?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Real Valladolid und UD Levante. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event