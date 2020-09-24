Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Sporting Kansas City - Orlando City SC
MLS - 24 September 2020
MLS - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Sporting Kansas City und Orlando City SC im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 24 September 2020 um 01:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Sporting Kansas City und Orlando City SC?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Sporting Kansas City und Orlando City SC. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event