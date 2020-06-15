CS Marítimo
    -
    20:00
    15.06.20
    Estádio do Marítimo
    Gil Vicente FC
      SuperLiga • 27. Spieltag
      Maritimo - Barcelos
      SuperLiga - 15 Juni 2020

      SuperLiga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen CS Marítimo und Gil Vicente FC im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 15 Juni 2020 um 20:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen CS Marítimo und Gil Vicente FC?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu CS Marítimo und Gil Vicente FC. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
