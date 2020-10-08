TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
    -
    19:00
    08.10.20
    TUI Arena
    HSC 2000 Coburg
      1. Bundesliga • 3. Spieltag
      Hannover-Burgdorf - HSC 2000 Coburg
      1. Bundesliga - 8 Oktober 2020

      1. Bundesliga - Erleben Sie das Handball-Spiel zwischen TSV Hannover-Burgdorf und HSC 2000 Coburg im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 8 Oktober 2020 um 19:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen TSV Hannover-Burgdorf und HSC 2000 Coburg?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu TSV Hannover-Burgdorf und HSC 2000 Coburg. Mehr Handball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
