LE CREUSOT, FRANCE - JULY 02: Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin-Fenix yellow leader jersey during the 108th Tour de France 2021, Stage 7 a 249,1km km stage from Vierzon to Le Creusot 369m / @LeTour / #TDF2021 / on July 02, 2021 in L

Fotocredit: Getty Images