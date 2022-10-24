B. Nakashima gegen D. Goffin | Basel
Einzel Männer | Runde 1 | 24.10.2022 | Center Court
Geplant
B. Nakashima
B. Nakashima
D. Goffin
D. Goffin
Beginn: 15:00 Uhr
Brandon Nakashima - David Goffin

Übersicht

Brandon-Nakashima-headshot
BrandonNakashima
USA
USA
  • ATP Ranking43
  • ATP Punkte1019
  • Alter21
  • Größe-
  • Gewicht-
David-Goffin-headshot
DavidGoffin
Belgien
Belgien
  • ATP Ranking58
  • ATP Punkte825
  • Alter31
  • Größe1.8m
  • Gewicht-

Statistiken

Letzte Spiele

B. Nakashima

D. Goffin

Tabelle

SpielerPkt
1
C. Alcaraz
6730
2
R. Nadal
5810
3
C. Ruud
5600
4
D. Medvedev
5155
5
S. Tsitsipas
4930

LIVE TENNISSPIEL: Brandon Nakashima vs David Goffin

ATP Basel - 24. Oktober 2022

Erleben Sie das ATP Basel Tennisspiel zwischen Brandon Nakashima und David Goffin live bei Eurosport.

Das Spiel beginnt am 24. Oktober 2022 um 15:00. Finden Sie aktuelle ATP Basel Ergebnisse und Highlights der Spiele in unserer Tennis-Berichterstattung mit News, Interviews, Experten-Analysen und Videos.

Ob Wimbledon oder die US Open: Verpassen Sie kein Turnier auf der Tennis-Tour in dieser Saison. Am Ball bleiben mit Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu und allen anderen Topspielerinnen.

Erleben Sie Ihre Lieblingsspieler im direkten Duell. Machen Sie Eurosport zu Ihrer Nummer eins Website im Sport für Tennis, Fußball, Radsport, Motorsport, Snooker und vieles mehr.